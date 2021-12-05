Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $22,518,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $17,489,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.