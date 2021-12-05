WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 7341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

