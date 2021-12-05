White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 56,649 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 38.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

