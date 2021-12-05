White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 759 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

