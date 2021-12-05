White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,966 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.