White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.