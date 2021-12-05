WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Up 22.3% in November

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NYSE WOW opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 140.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
