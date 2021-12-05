WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Up 22.3% in November

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

NYSE WOW opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 140.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.