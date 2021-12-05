WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in WidePoint during the third quarter worth $162,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

