WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.93

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.93 and traded as low as $60.95. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 256,948 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

