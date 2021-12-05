Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 18,724 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.