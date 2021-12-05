Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 528 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 83,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

