Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 415.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,626,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Woodward stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

