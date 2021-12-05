World Token (WORLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $2.00 million and $46,873.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.97 or 0.08422027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.78 or 1.00114209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

