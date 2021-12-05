WP Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $135.62 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $112.45 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.51.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

