WP Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.