WP Advisors LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

