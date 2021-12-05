X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.09

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.09 and traded as low as $38.63. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 3,110,562 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 509.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,445,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,304.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,046,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,962 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at about $24,855,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at about $17,724,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 323.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 403,570 shares during the period.

