Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XNCR stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
