Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

