XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Up 9.1%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

XXL Energy Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for XXL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XXL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.