XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Trading Up 9.1%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

XXL Energy Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

