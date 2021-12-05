Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

NYSE:YSG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Yatsen by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 653,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

