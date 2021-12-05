Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Update

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.