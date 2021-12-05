Yext Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average daily volume of 713 call options.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

