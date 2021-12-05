Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $3.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,777.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $15.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,556. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

