Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce sales of $346.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.49 million. Guild posted sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $906.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.14. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

