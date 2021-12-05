Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis reduced their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 242,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,592. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 220,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

