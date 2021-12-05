Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Masimo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.97. 163,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,841. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.29.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

