Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

OMER stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 2,424,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Omeros has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Omeros by 63.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

