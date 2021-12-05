Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.81 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

