Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce sales of $269.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $276.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. 2,545,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.