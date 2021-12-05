Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $353.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

