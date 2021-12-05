Zacks: Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

