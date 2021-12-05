Zacks: Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post sales of $841.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $847.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.30 million. Lazard posted sales of $848.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

LAZ stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 464,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. Lazard has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lazard by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Lazard by 62.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,642,000 after buying an additional 290,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 46.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.