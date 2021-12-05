Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.86 EPS

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.88. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 399,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,356. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,376,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

