Zacks: Analysts Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.64. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

