Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post $238.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.56. 689,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,612. Rogers has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rogers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $8,394,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 71.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

