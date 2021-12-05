Zacks: Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.28. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 267,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,222. The company has a market capitalization of $718.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
