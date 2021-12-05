Zacks: Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.28. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 267,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,222. The company has a market capitalization of $718.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

