Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.