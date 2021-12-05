Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.10 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post sales of $709.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $710.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.29 and a 200-day moving average of $405.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

