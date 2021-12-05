Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

ASPU traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 135,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

