Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Azul reported earnings of ($1.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Azul by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 242,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Azul by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Azul has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.