Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce sales of $28.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $29.70 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.29 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $629,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 122,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

