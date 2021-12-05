Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.39. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 787.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Nutrien stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

