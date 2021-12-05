Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PolarityTE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 562,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 515,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,214. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

