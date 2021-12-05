Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $251.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.86 million and the highest is $254.48 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. 274,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,654. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $109,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,962 shares of company stock worth $1,704,398. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

