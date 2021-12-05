Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 126.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

