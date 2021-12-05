Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 115.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

