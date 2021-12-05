Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. The Pennant Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

