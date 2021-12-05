Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

