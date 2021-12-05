Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Sell

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

JFIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Jiayin Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

